[Prisiones Chilenas] 1er comunicado de lxs compañerxs presxs del Caso Susaron [Es/En]

Recibido el 30/11/2022:

Del lado de gatitos, jaguares, perros, vaquitas, caballos, chinchillas, árboles y ventiscas. Escribimos este recado cargado de orgullo, con una gran mueca burlesca en nuestras caras.

El castigo a romper el miedo y la monotonía de las estériles palabras grandilocuentes, siempre hemos sabido que es la muerte o la prisión. Desde pequeñxs lo sabemos.

Y aquí estamos, estrellándonos en un muro en medio de un hermoso y vertiginoso viaje que aquí, solo comienza.

Con el corazón apretado, extrañando y amando, masticamos nuestras penas y suspiramos en este frenesí que se creó para atormentar y socavar.

La cárcel es un portal a un mundo de mucho dolor. Donde la máquina busca que el individuo catalice sus pesares, en una incontrolable deshumanización violenta y autoritaria.

Una microsociedad feudal extremadamente sofocante y cruda. En una mixtura, con un reality show dirigido por gendarmes armados y sus cámaras.

El mito de la rehabilitación aquí dentro sé desenmascara, entre pastabase, palizas y alabanzas de rexs desesperadxs.

Con nosotrxs no podrán, seguimos y seguiremos siendo quiénes somos. Abrazándonos en los momentos de flaqueza, y afilando nuestro odio por esta sociedad bastarda, apática – psicopática.

Estamos fuertes en esta nueva gresca con el orden establecido, desde Santiago 1 a la Cárcel de Mujeres de San Miguel. Nunca pidiendo perdón ni clemencia, riéndonos a carcajadas de los malintencionadxs “compañerxs” fanáticxs de la inacción.

Saludos, abrazos, maullidos y besos a todxs quienes nos están apoyando. A nuestras familias, compañerxs, anónimxs solidarixs, tanto en el territorio como desde el extranjero.

Esto puede ser largo, por la gravedad de las acusaciones y el ya tradicional circo mediático que se ha montado en torno al caso. Pero no nos quebrarán.

Adelante quienes priorizan los actos antes que las palabras.

Con amor, orgullo y salvaje ternura.

NI CULPABLES, NI INOCENTES ENEMIGXS SIMPLEMENTE

A MULTIPLICAR LOS GESTOS SOLIDARIOS DE TODO TIPO

LIBERACIÓN ANIMAL, LIBERACIÓN TOTAL

Tortu, preso anarco-nihilista vegan- straight edge

Ita, presa vegan- straight edge

Ru, preso anarco-nihilista vegan- straight edge

Panda, preso subversivo antiespecista straight edge

En inglés:

FIRST STATEMENT FROM THE PRISIONERS IN THE SUSARON CASE

On the side of kittens, jaguars, dogs, cows, horses, chinchillas, trees and blizzards. We write this message loaded with pride, with a great mocking grimace on our faces.

The punishment for breaking the fear and the monotony of sterile grandiloquent words, we have always known is death or prison. We have known it since we were little.

And here we are, crashing into a wall in the middle of a beautiful and dizzying journey that here, only begins.

With our hearts clenched, missing and loving, we chew our sorrows and sigh in this frenzy that was created to torment and undermine.

Prison is a portal to a world of much pain. Where the machine seeks for the individual to catalyze his sorrows, in an uncontrollable violent and authoritarian dehumanization.

A feudal micro-society extremely suffocating and crude. In a mixture, with a reality show directed by armed prison guards and their cameras.

The myth of rehabilitation in here is unmasked, between pasta base (cocaine base paste), beatings and praises of desperate convicts.

They will not be able to subdue us, we continue and will continue to be who we are. Embracing each other in moments of weakness, and sharpening our hatred for this bastard, apathetic – psychopathic society.

We are strong in this new fight with the established order, from Santiago 1 prison to the Women’s Prison of San Miguel. Never asking for forgiveness or clemency, laughing our heads off at the malicious «comrades» fanatics of inaction.

Greetings, hugs, meows and kisses to all those who are supporting us. To our families, comrades, anonymous solidarity, both in the territory and from abroad.

This could take a long time, due to the seriousness of the accusations and the traditional media circus that has been set up around the case. But they will not break us.

Forward those who prioritize actions over words.

With love, pride and wild tenderness.

NEITHER GUILTY, NOR INNOCENT ENEMIES SIMPLY

TO MULTIPLY THE GESTURES OF SOLIDARITY OF ALL KINDS

ANIMAL LIBERATION, TOTAL LIBERATION

Tortu, anarcho-nihilist vegan-straight edge prisoner

Ita, prisoner vegan-straight edge

Ru, anarcho-nihilist prisoner vegan-straight edge

Panda, subversive anti-speciesist straight edge prisoner